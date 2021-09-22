CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fujifilm GFX 100S back in stock! (But for how long?)

By Louise Carey
 5 days ago
If you're in the market for a medium format camera, then it's likely that the Fujifilm GFX 100S has caught your eye. With a stunning 102MP sensor, in-body image stabilization and phase detection AF, the GFX 100S is a fantastic bit of kit for a comparatively good price (when considering the medium format market). With stock shortages plaguing many camera manufacturers, the Fujifilm GFX 100S has been out of stock at retailers for a while. However, it looks as though Adorama has finally got some stock in! Be warned though – it might not last for long.

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

