Fujifilm GFX 100S back in stock! (But for how long?)
If you're in the market for a medium format camera, then it's likely that the Fujifilm GFX 100S has caught your eye. With a stunning 102MP sensor, in-body image stabilization and phase detection AF, the GFX 100S is a fantastic bit of kit for a comparatively good price (when considering the medium format market). With stock shortages plaguing many camera manufacturers, the Fujifilm GFX 100S has been out of stock at retailers for a while. However, it looks as though Adorama has finally got some stock in! Be warned though – it might not last for long.www.digitalcameraworld.com
Comments / 0