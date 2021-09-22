Fujifilm GFX 100S back in stock! (But for how long?)

I've never really been that bothered about investing in lenses for my iPhone but these ShiftCam lenses have completely changed my mind. The range of six lenses include two macro lenses, a 60mm telephoto, a 230 degree fisheye, an 18mm wide-angle and a 1.33x anamorphic lens aimed at videographers. The macro lenses were the most impressive as they completely changed the way you shoot with your iPhone camera and the images you can achieve. The 60mm would be a great addition to a traveller's photography kit, especially if you wanted to keep your kit completely pocked sized. The lenses feel well built, each come with a magnetic lens cap and aren't too expensive.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO