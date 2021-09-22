Behringer and Orangestar Announce Purchase of McKinney Corporate Center in Joint Venture
Long-time real estate investors Behringer and Orangestar today announced their partnership to acquire commercial office properties across the major metropolitan markets of Texas. Seeking both boutique and value-added properties in urban and suburban locations, the partners have stated a desire to create solutions for niche property sellers grappling with the economic uncertainty of the post-COVID investment environment.mckinney.bubblelife.com
