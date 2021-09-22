Behringer and Orangestar Announce Purchase of McKinney Corporate Center in Joint Venture

SANTA PAULA, CA - Venturing into the unknown is kind of our thing in fresh produce. We continue to pave the way for our world’s food footprint, and Limoneira is helping to lead the charge. In its most recent venture, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wileman Bros. & Elliott to join forces and sell their combined citrus volumes under the One World of Citrus Alliance.

