Mckinney, TX

Behringer and Orangestar Announce Purchase of McKinney Corporate Center in Joint Venture

 5 days ago
Long-time real estate investors Behringer and Orangestar today announced their partnership to acquire commercial office properties across the major metropolitan markets of Texas. Seeking both boutique and value-added properties in urban and suburban locations, the partners have stated a desire to create solutions for niche property sellers grappling with the economic uncertainty of the post-COVID investment environment.

