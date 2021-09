Dates for composer Wayne Shorter and librettist / performer esperanza spalding’s “Iphigenia” have been announced. The opera, which will be directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and conducted by Clark RUndell with set designs by Frank Gehry, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound by Mark Gray, will make its world premiere this November at ArtsEmerson in Boston on Nov. 12 and 13. The work will then travel to Washington D.C. for performances at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 10 and 11 before heading to Cal Performances in Berkeley on Feb. 12. Performances at The Broad Stage in Los Angeles, California are scheduled for Feb. 17-19, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO