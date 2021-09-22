CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GROB Systems to Showcase 5-Axis Universal Machining Centers at Amerimold 2021

Bluffton, OH - GROB Systems, a global leader in the development of manufacturing systems and machine tools, announces it will showcase its 5-axis universal machining centers at Amerimold, a tradeshow taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, from September 21-23, 2021. GROB experts will be at booth #715 to discuss how the company's state-of-the-art machines, combined with the latest machining processes, can increase production efficiency.

