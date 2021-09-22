GROB Systems to Showcase 5-Axis Universal Machining Centers at Amerimold 2021

Cloud-based software lets robot companies and those deploying robot fleets better manage and orchestrate their robots from anywhere in the world. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - SEPT. 23, 2021 - InOrbit, the leading provider of cloud-based robot operations (RobOps) software, today announced the launch of a Free Edition of the platform, allowing companies to manage an unlimited number of robots for free forever. This solution helps robot developers and operations teams scale their robot fleets while focusing on their unique differentiators. Interested users can sign up for free now by visiting the InOrbit website at inorbit.ai.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO