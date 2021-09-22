New Compact Rugged Computers from OnLogic Enable IoT and Edge Computing Anywhere
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT (SEPTEMBER 22, 2021) Understanding Human-machine Interfaces (HMIS) Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), has announced the immediate availability of two new fanless, rugged computers powered by Intel® Atom® x6000E Series processors, formerly known as "Elkhart Lake". The new systems, dubbed the Karbon 400 Series, are highly customizable, fanless devices specifically engineered for Industry 4.0, edge computing and Industrial IoT applications.www.roboticstomorrow.com
