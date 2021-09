Read insights on the expanding role of smart robots in retail as labor shortages persist against the backdrop of rising consumer demand. ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 -- A recent Gartner report details that "Retailers are scaling up smart robots to support flexibility and labor optimization in physical stores for unified commerce execution." GreyOrange, a leading provider of modern software and systems for modern fulfillment, is featured in the report for its variety of smart robots that help retailers improve how they get products to buyers, whether through stores, distribution centers or emerging options such as localized micro fulfillment centers.

