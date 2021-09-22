CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Airbus to test shape-shifting ‘extra performance wing’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Airbus said on Wednesday it would research an “extra performance wing” capable of changing shape during flight in an effort to secure extra efficiencies and reduce emissions. Chief Technical Officer Sabine Klauke said the planemaker would build a demonstrator to test elements including “gust sensors,” with conclusions...

