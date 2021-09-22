CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New WHO air-quality guidelines aim to cut deaths linked to fossil fuels

By Stephanie Nebehay, Andrea Januta
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJdz3_0c4Ueo5m00
The Eiffel Tower is surrounded by a small-particle haze which hangs above the skyline in Paris, France, December 9, 2016 as the City of Light experienced the worst air pollution in a decade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

GENEVA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) tightened its air quality guidelines on Wednesday for the first time since 2005, hoping to spur countries toward clean energy and prevent deaths and illness caused by air pollution.

The new recommendations targeting pollutants including particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, both of which are found in fossil fuel emissions, could save “millions of lives”, it said.

Air pollution kills at least 7 million people prematurely each year. Even at very low levels, research has shown "air pollution affects all parts of the body, from the brain to a growing baby in a mother's womb," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

The United Nations body hopes the revisions encourage their 194 member countries toward actions that slash fossil fuel emissions, which are also driving climate change. Globally, countries are under pressure to pledge bold emissions-cutting plans ahead of the U.N. climate conference in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scientists applauded the new guidelines, but worried that some countries would have trouble implementing them, given that much of the world was failing to meet the older, less stringent standards.

In 2019, a full 90% of the global population was breathing air considered unhealthy by the 2005 guidelines, according to WHO data. And some countries, such as India, still have national standards that are looser than those 2005 recommendations.

In the European Union, which has standards that are significantly higher than the WHO’s older recommendations, some countries failed to keep average annual pollution levels within legal limits in 2020, even with the industry and transportation shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts said that efforts to curb pollution by reducing fossil fuel use would provide a double benefit, in both improving public health conditions and bringing down climate-warming emissions.

"The two go hand in hand," said Kurt Straif, a former scientist with the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer, who is a visiting professor and co-director of the Global Observatory on Pollution at Boston College. "While implementation is extremely challenging, it is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity in the post-COVID recovery."

BETTER HEALTH

The new recommendations slash in half the WHO limits for a measure called PM2.5, which stands for particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers – or less than one-thirtieth the width of a human hair. That is small enough to travel deep into the lungs and even enter the blood stream.

According to the new limits, average annual PM2.5 concentrations should be no higher than 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

The old recommendations set the average annual limit at 10. But scientists have determined that long-term exposure to concentrations even that low still contributed to heart and lung diseases, stroke and other negative health impacts.

Hardest hit are those living in low- and middle-income countries reliant on burning fossil fuels for electricity.

"The evidence is pretty clear that poorer populations and more socially disadvantaged populations are going to be more exposed, just because of where they are living," said Jonathan Grigg, a paediatrician and researcher at Queen Mary University of London. Generally, he said, these groups emit less pollution, yet face more of its consequences.

Meeting the new guidelines would not only improve overall health, but could work to reduce health inequality, he said.

In announcing the new guidelines, the WHO said that "almost 80% of deaths related to PM2.5 could be avoided in the world if the current air pollution levels were reduced.”

The average PM2.5 level in China in the first half of this year was 34 micrograms per cubic metre. For Beijing, the level was 41, the same as last year.

"What matters most is whether governments implement impactful policies to reduce pollutant emissions, such as ending investments in coal, oil and gas and prioritizing the transition to clean energy,” said Aidan Farrow, a Greenpeace international air pollution scientist who is based at Britain's University of Exeter.

"The failure to meet the outgoing WHO guidelines must not be repeated," he said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden urges countries to slash methane emissions 30% – here’s why it’s crucial for protecting climate and health

The U.S. and European Union are working on a pledge to cut methane emissions by at least 30% this decade, President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 17, 2021, and he urged countries around the world to join in ahead of the U.N. climate summit later this year. The move is a big deal for efforts […] The post Biden urges countries to slash methane emissions 30% – here’s why it’s crucial for protecting climate and health appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossil Fuel#Greenpeace#International Health#The United Nations#U N#The European Union#Who#University Of Exeter
LiveScience

What is the Air Quality Index?

If you’ve been worried about air quality in your home, you’re not alone. Research has shown that almost three quarters of Americans (74%) have been anxious about air quality and pollution. With wildfires continuing to plague many areas of the United States and Europe, it would seem those concerns are only going to deepen.
HOME & GARDEN
Taos News

New Mexico presents rule to reduce fossil fuel pollutants

State regulators on Monday presented a proposed rule to curb fossil fuel emissions that cause ground-level ozone, a pollutant that can be harmful to public health and the environment. Regulators, industry representatives and residents began discussions -- which could go as long as two weeks -- on the proposed "ozone...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Beaver County Times

Op-Ed: A turning point on fossil fuel production

May 26, 2021 was a trifecta for climate activists working for disinvestment from fossil fuels and reinvestment in renewable energy. Dissident Exxon Mobil shareholders won a stunning victory at the annual meeting, opposing four of management’s proposed candidates and winning three seats on the company’s board for candidates supporting transition to renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
Phys.org

New WHO air pollution guidelines recommend sharply lower limits

Air pollution is the world's fourth leading cause of death, contributing to about 13 premature deaths every minute. The gases and tiny particles can travel deep into your lungs, enter your bloodstream and damage your cells. Even when you can't see air pollutants, and even when their levels are below...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Bolder action needed on air pollution following new WHO guidelines

New air quality guidelines released by the WHO show there are harms to human health even at the lowest observable levels of exposure. Members of Imperial's Network of Excellence on Air Quality (NExAir) are supporting the World Health Organization's (WHO) new Air Quality Guidelines, and say they strongly encourage the UK government to take ambitious actions to reduce air pollution everywhere and as soon as possible.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

The World Health Organization’s new air quality guidelines ‘could save millions of lives’

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization, or WHO, published an update to its air quality guidelines — the international rubric that sets non-binding standards for safe levels of air pollution for the world’s countries. The update, which is the organization’s first since 2005, says that air pollution, alongside climate change, is one of the biggest environmental threats to human health. It sets higher standards for almost every pollutant the organization monitors. Adhering to these new guidelines, the WHO said, “could save millions of lives.”
HEALTH
resilience.org

Sibling Scourges: Plastics and Fossil Fuels

Ed. note: You can find parts 1 and 2 of this series on Resilience.org here and here. Nothing short of strong and enforceable bans will stem the rising tide of toxic plastics. This is the third in a three-part series on plastic pollution. Part 1 of this series on plastics is here; Part 2 is here. Also see the related story, “What Can Be Recycled, What Can’t?”
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

WHO says air pollution kills 7 mn a year, toughens guidelines

The World Health Organization strengthened its air quality guidelines on Wednesday, saying air pollution was now one of the biggest environmental threats to human health, causing seven million premature deaths a year. Urgent action is needed to reduce exposure to air pollution, said the UN body, ranking its burden of...
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

This powerful Democrat linked to fossil fuels will craft the U.S. climate plan

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, the powerful West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate energy panel and earned $500,000 last year from coal production, is preparing to remake President Joe Biden’s climate legislation in a way that tosses a lifeline to the fossil fuel industry — despite urgent calls from scientists that countries need to quickly pivot away from coal, gas and oil to avoid a climate catastrophe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

A Radical Way To Reduce Fossil Fuel Use From New Cars Sold In The US By 95% By 2026

The first thing I want to say is that although this is an interesting thought experiment, I’m not saying this will happen or even that it should happen. I like to document these “back of the envelope” calculations to have something to refer to for all the electric vehicle naysayers who say ridiculous things like “it took us 100 years to get to 1% electric cars in the US, we will only have a few percent by 2040.” The big 3 objections that I’ll cover in this article are:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
top1000funds.com

Renewable portfolios outperform fossil fuels

A joint report by the International Energy Agency and the Centre for Climate Finance & Investment at Imperial College examines the risk and return proposition in energy transitions. It looks at publicly traded renewable power and fossil fuel companies in advanced and developing economies calculating the total return and annualized volatility of these portfolios over 5 and 10-year periods. Across all portfolios, renewable power generated higher total returns relative to fossil fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
healio.com

Q&A: Exposure to pollution levels below current air quality standards linked to mortality

Long-term air pollution exposure at levels below current U.S., European Union and WHO guidelines was significantly associated with mortality from natural causes, CVD and respiratory disease, according to findings published in The BMJ. The results highlight the need to reconsider existing guidelines and air quality standards, Petter Ljungman, MD, an...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

New York Bans Sale of Fossil-Fuel Vehicles After 2034

The state of New York has officially passed a law that bans the sale of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles after 2034. Signed by the Governor, Kathy Hochul, the law also requires all vehicles sold in the state starting 2035 to be zero-emission. This does not include medium and heavy-duty vehicles, for which the deadline is set as 2045, a press release from the Governor's office said.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy