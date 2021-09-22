Parkour gym owner Domeny running for Boise City Council

A local entrepreneur and member of the Army Reserve threw his hat in the ring for Boise City Council. Nicholas Domeny, 31, is running for a seat on the dais with the hopes of calming political tensions, supporting lower-income Boiseans from being priced out of city limits, and adding more resources for law enforcement training in the wake of years of protests against unarmed Black men being killed by police. He is running against incumbent City Council President Pro Tem Lisa Sanchez, Greg MacMillan, and Maria Santa Cruz-Cernik.