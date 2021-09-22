CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Outlook Tainted By Volatility Influx

By Brandon Van Zee
seeitmarket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 Index has been volatile following Monday’s heavy selling. Tuesday saw the index fall by -0.08%. And overnight futures are pointing higher. Market breadth was worse than Tuesday’s break-even results suggested, with 2/3 of the S&P 500 components finishing in the red. The S&P 500 continues to trade...

www.seeitmarket.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stock Market#Stochastic#The U S Dollar#Health Care#Sector Selector#Energy#Market Scholars
newsbrig.com

S&P 500: Want To ‘Buy The Dip?’ Analysts See 55%+ Gains In These Stocks

“Buying the dip” has worked for S&P 500 investors throughout this bull market. And now investors might wonder which stocks battered in September offer the biggest opportunities. X. Analysts see 55% or more upside in 11 beat-up stocks in the S&P 500, S&P Midcap 400 and S&P Small Cap 600...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week following two consecutive down weeks. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained over 0.5% and are higher by 14% and 19% on the year, respectively. Several fresh earnings reports are on tap over the next few trading days. Let's take...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

Week Ahead: Fresh Catalysts Could Trigger Added Equity Market Volatility

China’s Evergrande remains a threat to global markets. Analysts warn of market weakness ahead of historically most volatile month of the year. Expect markets to remain at last week's levels of raised volatility through at least the Sept. 30 government funding deadline if the US Senate vote on Monday doesn't enable the suspension of the debt ceiling. Should the motion not pass, it could force a government shutdown at the end of the month, weighing on stocks.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 “Top 10:” Market Cap Vs. Earnings Weight

There are a few similarities between today’s S&P 500 and the S&P 500 back in the late 1990s. Ed Yardeni has made the point the last few years that the “earnings weight” of the top technology names in the S&P 500 today is much higher than it was back in the late 1990s, when the tech, and large-cap groweighth and dot-com frenzy began to fall apart in the early 2000s.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

ENFR a Great Play Amid Market Volatility

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is a great option for investors concerned about market volatility and inflation. It offers exposure to North American energy infrastructure, split roughly evenly between U.S. energy MLPs, U.S. General Partners, U.S. energy infrastructure companies, and Canadian energy infrastructure companies. These companies frequently hold real...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Mixed, Dow Flat After Volatile Week

Christopher J. Wolfe, Chief Investment Officer at First Republic Private Wealth Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss today’s market close after a volatile week sent stocks lower before gaining ground Friday. This week’s Fed decision about interest rates and tapering boosted investor sentiment after Monday’s market selloff due to Chinese construction firm Evergrande’s debt crisis led to a worldwide meltdown.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks Rip Higher As Volatility Gets Crushed

Stocks ripped higher on Thursday with the Bull back in control. Never mind FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) miserable quarter, forget the weaker than expected flash PMI–with a horrible commentary, forget about Nike's (NYSE:NKE) miss on revenues and weaker than expected guidance. Everything is great! At least, that is what I heard from the people on TV today.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy