The greatest game
In the end, I was thankful for what seemed like the thankless task of coaching a first-year women’s softball team in Jamestown, ND, in 1985. Early on, I realized I had just one very good ballplayer, a third-baseman named Margo, who carried herself like Geena Davis in “A League of Our Own.” We had an okay shortstop, one outfielder who caught about half the balls hit her way, and another, Dolly, a devastating hitter, who was a complete liability in the outfield.www.sidneyherald.com
Comments / 0