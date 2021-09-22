CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The greatest game

Sidney Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the end, I was thankful for what seemed like the thankless task of coaching a first-year women’s softball team in Jamestown, ND, in 1985. Early on, I realized I had just one very good ballplayer, a third-baseman named Margo, who carried herself like Geena Davis in “A League of Our Own.” We had an okay shortstop, one outfielder who caught about half the balls hit her way, and another, Dolly, a devastating hitter, who was a complete liability in the outfield.

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Geena Davis
chatsports.com

Greatest Swagger Plays In Duke History

In today’s YouTube Gold, we called Cam Reddish’s three point shot against Louisville in the 2019 comeback the greatest swagger play in Duke history and that got us to thinking: what were the best swagger plays in Duke history?. Well let’s go!. In no particular order... Christian Laettner’s 1992 shot...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBA

NBA Legends: Profiling the league's greatest players

From the origins of the league in the 1940s, stars have always shined bright in the NBA. That continued through the run of Celtics’ dominance in the 60s, to the ABA merger in the 70s and the Bird vs. Magic rivalry of the 80s. Then came the Michael Jordan-era Bulls dominating the 1990s and an era of stars that spanned the new millennium, too.
NBA
chatsports.com

Joey Votto homers twice, Reds rally past Pirates in 9-5 win

Joey Votto homered late in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, doing so after getting most of the afternoon off. Roll that into his outing on Monday and, well, it’s apparent there’s still ample bang in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame 1B. Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of...
MLB
numberfire.com

Orioles leave Cedric Mullins off Monday lineup

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Cedric Mullins as a starter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Mullins will sit out Monday's game while Ryan McKenna starts in centerfield and bats fifth. Our models project Mullins for 55 more plate appearances this season, with 2 homers,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Worse News Bears#Kqdj#The Holiday Inn
Sidney Herald

Overcoming Our Own Worst Mistakes.

There’s a story in football that goes all the way back to 1929. Roy Riegels of Cal picked up a fumble and nearly returned the ball to the endzone … for the opposing team. He had to be tackled by a teammate and earned the nickname “Wrong Way Riegels.” He was so distraught that his coach had to talk him into returning to the game.
NFL
bucsreport.com

The Buccaneers Greatest Players of All-Time

Since entering the NFL as an expansion team in 1976 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had plenty of ups and downs. Long periods in the wilderness have been interspersed with moments of glory with the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl on two separate occasions. The first of these triumphs came...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sidney Herald

Carlos Gomez joins Brewers' Wall of Honor

MILWAUKEE — The first time Carlos Gomez returned to Milwaukee following his trade to the Houston Astros, he said when the time came for him to retire, he wanted to do so in a Brewers uniform. Gomez just that Friday night, donning his familiar No. 27 to sign his retirement...
MLB
Sidney Herald

District 1C standings present competitive field

Fans have been treated to some great volleyball games already this season, and with such close, competitive games, the standings for District 1C volleyball bring about some interesting points to look at. This season should be a great one for the teams in the district, as they have looked good...
SPORTS
Slate

Justin Tucker’s record-setting, game-winning field goal was one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

After the Baltimore Ravens beat the Detroit Lions 19–17 on Sunday, the studio crew on CBS Sports’ The NFL Today—ex-players Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason, and Nate Burleson, and ex–NFL head coach Bill Cowher—quizzed ex–NFL referee Gene Steratore about the game’s penultimate play. Did the play clock expire before Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw the ball out of bounds? Should Baltimore have been assessed a 5-yard penalty for delay of game? Were the Lions jobbed?
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Andre Johnson is the greatest Texan ever

Sorry J.J., but someone else holds to spot as the greatest Texans player ever. Andre Johnson to me will always be known as the most exciting, but also somewhat underappreciated player in the NFL. Physically, he was dominant. He was built like a Tight End, but ran routes and jumped like an outstanding wide receiver. He had big hands and was always able to overpower defensive backs with his speed and strength.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy