TAMPA — About a month ago, Julie Chu received an invitation from Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois to join the team as a guest coach at this week’s prospect camp. Chu, one of women’s hockey’s most decorated Olympians, is the women’s coach at Concordia University in Montreal, and the camp overlapped with the start of her team’s season. Still, being able to learn from Lightning coaches was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO