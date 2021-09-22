Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Hosting Music & Comedy Event In Las Vegas To Benefit Foundation

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal became a household name as soon as he entered the NBA, taking the league by storm and winning four NBA championships in the process. O'Neal was so dominant during his time in the league that he went as far to say that the 2002 NBA Finals against the New Jersey Nets was boring for him. It is comments like those that make O'Neal seem larger than life and that type of confidence and brashness has served him well in his post-basketball career.