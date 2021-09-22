CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our View: Logistics issues fuel inflationary pressure for chemical suppliers

By Rubber News Staff
rubbernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe logistical challenges that have been plaguing rubber and other industries throughout the year continue to be the gifts that keep on giving. Those in the chemicals and additives supply chain sourcing the materials that play key roles in tire and rubber goods production clearly are not immune to the factors that have been in play. From the high cost of shipping that shows no signs of abating, to high demand and tight supply, the materials sector is looking at inflationary factors in the form of price increases—starting at the top of the supply chain and rolling down through the end product.

