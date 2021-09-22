Discover M-WM launches new site
Discover Monroe-West Monroe, recently known as the convention and visitors bureau, launched its new website on Aug. 31. The website can be viewed at www.monroe-westmonroe.org. Website visitors will have access to information about attractions, restaurants, hotels, and events in the area. Individuals can customize their visit with the new experience builder located in the top right corner of the homepage. Visitors will receive a variety of trip ideas after answering a few questions.
