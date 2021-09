For the past several months, developer Little Orbit has been working on an engine upgrade to the multiplayer shooter APB Reloaded as part of its much-referenced 2.1 update, which now has a version number of 2.2. The game’s upgrade has gone through a number of beta tests of this new engine, but there has otherwise not been any hard date for the release, with only postings from Little Orbit CEO Matt Scott to primarily keep fans in the know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO