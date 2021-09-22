CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio expands job training program into Toledo

By The Blade
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS — A state pilot program started a year ago in Cleveland to create a pipeline of trained employees for in-demand jobs is being expanded into Toledo and other regions of the state.

Ohio to Work partners with local organizations to help job-seekers upgrade their skills and provide connections with hiring employers. Locally, those partners include Neighborhood Works, Lutheran Social Services of Northwest Ohio. OhioMeansJobs Lucas County, and Pathway.

Led by JobsOhio, the state's private, non-profit economic development corporation, Ohio to Work has more than 70 employees committed to hiring job seekers who receive specialized training in in-demand areas such as software coding, computer numerical control machining, healthcare technology, and nursing assistance.

“We've already heard from job seekers and employers from Cleveland that the pilot program has created career pathways for many individuals, and we look forward to intensifying this work across the state,” said J.P. Nauseff, JobsOhio president and CEO.

“The need for short-term, industry-aligned skills training has never been more important and this is why Ohio To Work has partners with the existing industry connections and access to employers,” he said. “Our partners are committed to an equitable economic recovery and building back our communities stronger and more resilient than ever.”

Job seekers may visit ohiotowork.com for more information while employees can go to ohiotowork.com/employers .

