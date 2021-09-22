OPPL to host entrepreneurship program on Sept. 30

On Thursday, Sept. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m., the Ouachita Parish Public Library will host “Business After Hours” to showcase a new partnership promoting enterpreneurship in the area. This event is centered around business and entrepreneurial support for Ouachita. In addition to speakers from the Library and Launch Network, the event will feature Quentin Durr of LA Catalyst and Virenda Chhikara (VC) of Louisiana Small Business Development Center at ULM. This event is free and open to the public.