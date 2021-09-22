CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

OPPL to host entrepreneurship program on Sept. 30

By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
 5 days ago

On Thursday, Sept. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m., the Ouachita Parish Public Library will host “Business After Hours” to showcase a new partnership promoting enterpreneurship in the area. This event is centered around business and entrepreneurial support for Ouachita. In addition to speakers from the Library and Launch Network, the event will feature Quentin Durr of LA Catalyst and Virenda Chhikara (VC) of Louisiana Small Business Development Center at ULM. This event is free and open to the public.

