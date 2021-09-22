CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

WMPD searches for shooting suspect

By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday evening, West Monroe Police responded to a shooting that took place in front of 306 South 2nd Street. A person was parked in the road in front of the residence was approached by Christopher D. Williams. Williams asked the person for money. When the person refused to give Williams money, Williams shot the person twice. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is unknown at this time. Video surveillance captured the shooting.

