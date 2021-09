sMALDEN (CBS) – MCAS results from the 2021 spring exam were released Tuesday and they show an expected learning gap due to the disruption from the pandemic. “Results show that many more students had gaps in their knowledge of math and, to a lesser extent, English language arts, compared to students in the same grades before the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer students meet or exceeded grade level expectations,” the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) said in a statement. “The results showed exactly what I think all of us believed we would see,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday of the...

