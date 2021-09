Delta World Charter has signed an exclusive agreement with Fly2Sky to be the General Sales Agent (GSA) for their Airbus A320 fleet. Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of Delta World Charter said: “We are thrilled to lease our first Airbus A320 aircraft; especially in current challenging times. With this strategic partnership with Fly2Sky, Delta World Charter is now ready to operate ACMI projects, repatriation flights, as well as flights for tour operators, crew change and other groups that require up to 180-seat capacity. As the worlds most advanced and fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft family, the A320s will expand route options and offer greater flexibility for our clientele.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO