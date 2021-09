Homeownership has continued to struggle for the past ten years. That saw a massive yet brief change in 2020 due to the pandemic. Because of the vast reduction in spending, interest rates were at record lows. While the gigantic homebuying wave has primarily subsided, homeownership is still at 65.6% in Q2 2021. Now potential homeowners face a challenging dilemma. Should they forego their dream of owning a home in favor of renting for cheaper? Or is it a better idea to double down and buy a house anyway? Here's an extensive comparison of the pros and cons of homeownership.

