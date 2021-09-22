CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nethercutt is exactly right

By editor@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

I recently saw an op-ed (Aug. 31) by former U.S. Rep George Nethercutt on the need for a competitive energy market. I felt the need to chime in. Nethercutt is exactly right. As the energy landscape changes, we need to ensure that we have the best tools available to meet those challenges.

