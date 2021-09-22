CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US To Donate An Additional 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Worldwide

By Cherranda Smith
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The global disparity in vaccine distribution is apparent in newly released data.

KTLA

Biden receives booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours apart on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, came […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTLA

U.S. has enough COVID-19 vaccines for people seeking boosters, younger children

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future. The spike in demand — expected following last week’s federal recommendation […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates and rules: Who is required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With new COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting roughly two-thirds of the US workforce, or up to 100 million people, President Joe Biden is seeking to put pressure on about 80 million Americans to get vaccinated. Roughly 1 in 500 people in the US have died from COVID-19, and vaccination rates have slowed despite the uptick in delta variant cases. Since Biden announced the plans on Sept. 9, they've received backlash from congressional Republicans, as well as state and local officials.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Rodrigo Duterte
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
#Un#Covid 19 Vaccines#Nbc News#The White House#Philippine
HuffingtonPost

Moderna CEO Predicts End Of COVID-19 Pandemic Within A Year

The chief executive of Moderna said Thursday he thinks the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could be over within a year as vaccine production ramps up and doses are delivered around the globe, even as many lower-income nations wait for inoculations. The pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, told the Swiss newspaper Neue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New York Times

Biden Urges Those Eligible for a Pfizer Booster to Get One Soon

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, at the White House in Washington on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times) President Joe Biden said Friday that coronavirus booster shots for millions of Americans who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will begin immediately and urged those eligible for a third shot to get one quickly to fortify their protection against the dangerous delta variant that swept through the country this summer.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Want a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine? Good luck with that.

As the Biden administration urges workers across the U.S. to get their shots against COVID-19, many Americans are asking their employers to exempt them from vaccination requirements on medical grounds. Yet while federal law requires companies to accommodate workers with qualifying medical conditions that interfere with vaccination (as well as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
Reuters

Vaccine mandates few and far between in federal judiciary

(Reuters) - As the Biden administration steps up pressure on executive branch employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, another set of government workers – those in the judiciary – are facing diverging, regional rules on whether they need to get jabbed. So far, federal district courts in only three of...
U.S. POLITICS
@JohnLocke

COVID Rates Fall Despite Biden

Editors at Issues and Insights highlight the impact of President Biden’s browbeating on COVID-19 vaccines. How can you measure President Joe Biden’s sway over the public? Try looking at the impact his attacks on the unvaccinated have had on immunization rates. He’s managed to drive them down. Not that it matters, since the number of new COVID cases is falling, even in states with low vaccination rates.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

