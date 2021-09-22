The Doobie Brothers To Celebrate 'LIBERTÉ' With Intimate Show: How To Watch

McDonald had come to them by way of Steely Dan—he’d been a member of that outfit’s touring lineup but then Steely Dan had decided to give up live performances altogether. McDonald welcomed the new gig with the Doobies, and was blown away when, a few years later, he was asked how he felt about becoming their go-to lead singer. Although Livin’ on the Fault Line, the band’s 1977 album, had reached the top 10, there were no hit singles coming from it, and it was apparent to all involved that the band needed a reboot. It was felt that McDonald’s soulful singing and compositional skills would be just the ticket.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO