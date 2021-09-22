CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Doobie Brothers To Celebrate 'LIBERTÉ' With Intimate Show: How To Watch

By Taylor Fields
 5 days ago
The Doobie Brothers are releasing their 15th full-length album, and are celebrating big - find out how to watch!

bestclassicbands.com

The Doobie Brothers’ ‘What a Fool Believes’: Behind Their #1 Hit

McDonald had come to them by way of Steely Dan—he’d been a member of that outfit’s touring lineup but then Steely Dan had decided to give up live performances altogether. McDonald welcomed the new gig with the Doobies, and was blown away when, a few years later, he was asked how he felt about becoming their go-to lead singer. Although Livin’ on the Fault Line, the band’s 1977 album, had reached the top 10, there were no hit singles coming from it, and it was apparent to all involved that the band needed a reboot. It was felt that McDonald’s soulful singing and compositional skills would be just the ticket.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Doobie Brothers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers are scheduled to perform on the Thursday, September 23 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The appearance is to promote the group's forthcoming album, "Liberte." Due October 1, The Doobie Brothers' fifteenth studio record - and first since 2014's "Southbound" - was co-produced by the band...
MUSIC
Beaver County Times

Doobie Brothers reschedule Star Lake show; here's updated concert calendar

BURGETTSTOWN — The Doobie Brothers rescheduled their postponed Pavilion at Star Lake show. The classic-rockers now will play the Burgettstown amphitheater on July 9, 2022. Previously purchased tickets from the original Sept. 4 date will be honored. That Washington County show was one of several postponed by the band on...
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
jimmycsays.com

The Doobie Brothers were good; Starlight was better

Patty and her sister Vicky and I went to Starlight Theatre for the Doobie Brothers’ concert last night. Kansas City is one of many cities on the legendary band’s 50th Anniversary Tour. We had not been to Starlight in a few years, and the moment we got in the place...
ENTERTAINMENT
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Doobie Brothers concert at Star Lake moved to July 2022

The Doobie Brothers will not be making it back this way in 2021. The band’s concert at The Pavilion at Star Lake, originally scheduled for 2020 and then moved to Sept. 4, 2021, was postponed due to singer Michael McDonald testing positive for COVID-19. As the band’s tour has now...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hennemusic.com

The Doobie Brothers top the hennemusic Hot 10

The Doobie Brothers top this week’s hennemusic Hot 10. The band rocked a pair of classic tracks on the September 23 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. Read all about it and check out the video in this week’s top story!. The HH10 is a list of the most-viewed rock...
MUSIC
cityofwesthaven.com

Doobie Brothers tribute rocks Grove; watch on YouTube

PHOTO — Doobie Brothers tribute band What a Fool Believes perform one of many crowd-pleasing hits in Old Grove Park on Sunday, Sept. 19. Billed as “a Doobie Brothers experience,” the two-hour show capped the West Haven Centennial Concert Series. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh) WEST HAVEN, Sept. 20, 2021 —...
WEST HAVEN, CT
antiMUSIC

Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show

Metallica played a special intimate hometown concert on Thursday night (September 16) at the 500-capacity The Independent in San Francisco, which was announced at the last minute. The band shared the news via social media, "Hey! Gonna let you in on a little secret, "We're playing tonight at The Independent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stereogum

Watch Brandi Carlile Sing A Rousing Version Of “Better Man” With Pearl Jam At Ohana Fest

This past weekend, Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival went down in Dana Point, California. Vedder was very busy all weekend. He’d been booked to headline two of the three nights — one solo and one with Pearl Jam. But Vedder actually headlined all three. Saturday-night headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel their performance because of the death of their mother. Vedder filled in, playing a set of covers with an ad hoc all-star band. Vedder must’ve been exhausted by Sunday night, but he got some help.
DANA POINT, CA
IBTimes

Sarah Harding Net Worth: How Rich Was She Before Her Death?

Sarah Harding was a British singer-songwriter, actress and model who was most famous for being a member of the all-female pop group Girls Aloud. She died of breast cancer on Sunday. She was 39. At the time of her death, Harding had an estimated net worth of $9 million from...
MUSIC
