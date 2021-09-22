CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Johnson’s ‘Along the Dark Edges of Everything’ Is an Auspicious Debut Album

By Paul Rowe
PopMatters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past decade, singer/songwriter Sam Johnson has been churning out gritty, anthemic punk rock as frontman of the Boston-based post-hardcore band Choke Up. Although Johnson tips his hat to his punk roots on his debut album, Along the Dark Edges of Everything is a poetic blend of plaintive indie rock and haunting Americana expressive of a wistful country heart. Although comparisons to Conor Oberst and Better Oblivion Community Center will likely be drawn because of Johnson’s emotive folk and vocal register, this record is also for fans of John K. Sampson, Okkervil River, Christian Lee Hutson, and Bruce Springsteen.

