It is awesome to learn that the Electrical Water Pageant is getting some love to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World! Today, Disney shared that there will be new scenes in the classic nighttime spectacular that features a towering castle, swirling pixie dust. The float, as you can see above, looks amazing! There will also be a version of the celebration anthem song, “The Magic is Calling” playing. This new addition will bookend the full traditional show as it sails nightly across Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO