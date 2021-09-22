BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday to recap Monday night's school board meeting. Supt. McCauley talked about the public comment segment of the meeting where 17 speakers offered their views as to whether or not the board should vote for a mask mandate to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. McCauley said that the speakers were polite. There was no vote on the issue since it was not an agenda item.