CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermilion County, IL

Revolutionary War reenactment this weekend

By STAFF REPORT
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMpgp_0c4ULvUE00
Past participants set up tent encampments for the Forest Glen Revolutionary War Reenactment. Commercial-News file photo

GEORGETOWN — The Vermilion County Conservation District is proud to announce the return of the Vermilion Valley Encampment and Pioneer Craft Day at Forest Glen Preserve on Sept. 25 and 26.

After a year off, the revolutionary war reenactment will be on both Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both days will feature battles and activities throughout each day including fashion shows, tomahawk throwing, ladies tea, bayonet competition and artillery demonstrations.

On Sunday, visitors also will enjoy the addition of the annual Pioneer Craft Day activities. The Sunday-only activities will include candle dipping, sassafras tea making, apple cider pressing, fried bread making and children’s old fashion games.

This event is free of charge and all ages will find something fun to do. A concession stand will be open both days with sandwiches and cold drinks.

Upon your arrival at Forest Glen Preserve, follow the signs to the Pioneer Homestead.

For more information, call Forest Glen at 217-662-2142 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vermilion County, IL
City
Georgetown, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Vermilion County, IL
Government
Vermilion County, IL
Society
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Tea#The Revolutionary#Pioneer Craft Day#Forest Glen Preserve#The Pioneer Homestead
Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
932
Followers
56
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

Comments / 0

Community Policy