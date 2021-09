New Jersey YouTuber, with over 790K subscribers was indicted in an internet privacy scheme by selling copyrighted material, according to prosecutors. Bill Omar Carrasquillo, who is “Omi In A Hellcat” on youtube, was arrested for operating an illegal streaming service that stripped copyright protections from content gathered from companies like Comcast and Verizon by using encoders he purchased from China. The content, like sporting and Pay-Per-View events, or movies and shows like Game of Thrones, were stored on serves that Carrasquillo and others owned and operated which streamed across the internet.

