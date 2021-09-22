Jehovah’s Witnesses adapt to changes brought on by COVID

WARRENTON - Every faith and each Church body has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but Jehovah’s Witnesses faced a distinctive challenge last spring with the onset of COVID-19, as the threat of the virus enveloped the globe. After all, Jehovah’s Witnesses are known for public outreach, for going door to door, and for staging large-scale conventions. Surely, going virtual would hinder the traditional practices that represent the core of their convictions. Wouldn’t it?