Warrenton, NC

Jehovah’s Witnesses adapt to changes brought on by COVID

By KELLEN HOLTZMAN
lakegastongazette-observer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRENTON - Every faith and each Church body has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but Jehovah’s Witnesses faced a distinctive challenge last spring with the onset of COVID-19, as the threat of the virus enveloped the globe. After all, Jehovah’s Witnesses are known for public outreach, for going door to door, and for staging large-scale conventions. Surely, going virtual would hinder the traditional practices that represent the core of their convictions. Wouldn’t it?

www.lakegastongazette-observer.com

Comments / 21

Lisa D Kimmer
3d ago

I was brought up as a Jehovah's Witness and my eyes have been opened Jesus is God if you have seen me you have seen the father no one comes to the father except by me Jesus's words not mine. I pray that you change your mind and heart paradise flower 07

Reply(1)
5
Paradiseflower 07
4d ago

Jehovah’s Witnesses have the true religion… they know exactly why the world is falling apart and it’s reasons, no other religion is talking about what the last days will bring and how to survive it.

Reply(5)
6
Irish!
4d ago

John 3:16-17......For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son so that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.😊❤

Reply
3
