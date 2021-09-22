Suspicious package dropped from a drone on school grounds

On September 13, 2021 at approximately 8:40 a.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee at Brunswick Academy reporting that a suspicious package was on school grounds. Sheriff Brian Roberts said during the investigation, it was determined that this package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. due to the fact that the witness saw a drone during that time land on the grounds. Soon thereafter, the witness saw a small dark colored sedan come into the parking lot of the school and grab the drone. Law enforcement interviewed the witnesses and collected the package.