Brunswick County, VA

Suspicious package dropped from a drone on school grounds

lakegastongazette-observer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 13, 2021 at approximately 8:40 a.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee at Brunswick Academy reporting that a suspicious package was on school grounds. Sheriff Brian Roberts said during the investigation, it was determined that this package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. due to the fact that the witness saw a drone during that time land on the grounds. Soon thereafter, the witness saw a small dark colored sedan come into the parking lot of the school and grab the drone. Law enforcement interviewed the witnesses and collected the package.

www.lakegastongazette-observer.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawrenceville School#Prison#Brunswick Academy#The Geo Group

