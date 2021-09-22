CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohtani Hits 45th HR While Surging Astros Rout Angels 10-5

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 45th homer in the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros. Ohtani connected for his first homer since Sept. 10, driving a solo shot off Houston’s Cristian Javier 445 feet into the elevated right field stands at the Big A. The two-way superstar has only three homers in September, but he is just one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kansas City’s Salvador Perez for the major league lead. Aledmys Díaz and Kyle Tucker hit back-to-back homers and drove in three runs apiece in Houston's sixth win in seven games.

1460espnyakima.com

