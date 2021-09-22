CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans can win trip to see Bears in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans can enter the Chicago Bears Get to the Game Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to see the Bears battle the Raiders Oct. 10. One Grand Prize Winner will receive domestic round-trip airfare for two, two tickets to the Bears-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium, one hotel room for two nights and Bears swag.

