Fans can win trip to see Bears in Las Vegas

I'm married and have three children. Last may I was fired for being drunk at work. I have been hiding this from my family and friends. I didn't apply for unemployment because I didn't want my spouse to find out anything, so I took out a second mortgage on the house since it's just in my name. I opened up my own secret account with the money, and I have been making regular deposits in our joint checking as if I was getting paid. I used to travel a lot for work so to keep this up I have to leave for a few days every 3 weeks or so. I've been going to Vegas, and gambling my second mortgage money. I have pretty much gambled away my second mortgage money, I should say. I have maybe one month left and tell my family is broke, and they don't know any of this.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO