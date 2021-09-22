$490 Million Powerball Jackpot Ranks As 10th Largest In Game History
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — North Carolinians have the chance on Wednesday night to win a $490 million Powerball jackpot, the 10th largest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to the highest amount since January, growing bigger each drawing since June 5. If someone won Wednesday’s jackpot, they could take home either the $490 million annuity or a lump sum of $355.1 million.www.wccbcharlotte.com
