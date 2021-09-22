Keeping History Alive

I would like to commend and thank all those involved in promoting and bringing about the annual Wine and Cheese Event held on Aug. 29 by the Barnegat Light Museum. The community came together to host a very special afternoon of fine food, good wine and wonderful company. It was a perfect time of sharing lives and happenings. Steve Azzaro played the guitar softly in the garden, which added to the atmosphere of a perfect day. Steve traveled from his home in Connecticut to lend this special touch.