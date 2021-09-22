CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien inks new contract

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien has signed a new contract. A target for Leeds United, O'Brien has signed a new four-year deal with the Terriers. Reports throughout the transfer window claimed that the Whites had submitted a number of bids for the 22-year-old but he stayed put after they were all rejected, says Leeds-Live.

Related
vavel.com

Blackpool 0-3 Huddersfield Town: Five things we learnt

Huddersfield Town defeated Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night, the three goals coming in the second half of the Sky Bet Championship encounter to make sure the Terriers continued their great start to the season. The Seasiders were given a wake up call after their recent promotion to the second division.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Highflying Huddersfield Town will be hoping to return to winning ways on Tuesday night as they make the trip across the M62 to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. The hosts will come into Tuesday's affair brewing with confidence off the back of a surprise victory against Fulham at the weekend, this result seeing Neil Critchley's men record their first win of the season, climbing to 19th in the league standings in the process. A much-needed win after an underwhelming start to life in their first season back in the second-tier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton, West Ham watching Preston midfielder Lewis Leigh

Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh in January is attracting Premier League interest. Football Insider reports Everton are eyeing a move for 17-year-old midfielder Leigh in January. Formerly of Liverpool, Leigh joined Preston at Under-14 level and signed a first professional deal with the club in August. He is yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Youri Tielemans: Leicester midfielder ‘open to everything’ with contract talks ongoing

Youri Tielemans admitted he is keeping his options open while talks over a new Leicester City deal continue.The Foxes are in discussions with the midfielder, whose current contract expires in 2023.He told Sky Sports: “There’s no update really. I’m open to everything. The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many options as I can open.“As long as I’m here I will give everything for the club. I’ve already done so, but I will do so even more. The contract situation is just something that is going on in football, it’s a normal situation.“There are talks going on – I’m not saying I’m going to sign, I’m not saying I’m not going to sign. We will see.”Tielemans has made 113 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 18 goals – including the winner to beat Chelsea 1-0 in last season’s FA Cup final.He joined for a club-record £35million from Monaco in 2019 and has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
Tribal Football

Ex-Leeds midfielder Palmer names himself on Grantham Town bench - at 55

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer named himself on the bench for Grantham Town last night at the age of 55. Palmer is manager of Grantham. The former England centre-back chose to remain an unused substitute during the 2-2 draw at Ashton United. Palmer was appointed manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Huddersfield 0-2 Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban steers side to first win of season

Managerless Nottingham Forest claimed their first Championship victory of the season as they began life after Chris Hughton with an impressive 2-0 win at Huddersfield. Hughton was sacked on Thursday morning with Forest rooted to the foot of the Championship table and while they remain bottom, they managed to claim a morale-boosting victory at the John Smith's Stadium under interim head coach Steven Reid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
seriousaboutrl.com

Popular Huddersfield coach agrees new deal

Huddersfield Giants assistant coach Luke Robinson has signed a new three-year contract to remain at the club until 2024. Robinson, who made over 220 appearances for the club as a player between 2008 and 2015, has been part of the coaching staff since hanging up his boots. He had been...
RUGBY
fourfourtwo.com

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring: I’m not thinking about a new contract

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is too busy enjoying his football again to even think about his future beyond this season. The 28-year-old only played 21 times in the previous two campaigns after being troubled by an injury around the groin area, but has already featured in 10 games this season.
SOCCER
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham get update on contract situation surrounding their 24-year-old midfield transfer target

Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur learn AC Milan stance on Franck Kessie. According to DAZN (h/t Express), Tottenham Hotspur have learnt the stance from AC Milan over the future of Franck Kessie. Milan director Paolo Maldini assured that contract talks have been taking place between player and club for a while now and it will continue to be so.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham academy midfielder Thorpe to sign with Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur is losing one of its more promising young academy graduates. 20 year old Wales U21 international and central midfielder Elliot Thorpe has decided to make a change in his career and will join Luton Town on a free transfer after leaving Spurs. Thorpe posted a farewell message on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IBTimes

Solskjaer Wants Extension For Midfielder Who Is In Manchester United's 'Contract List' With Bruno, Pogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly pressing for Jesse Lingard’s extension at Manchester United. Lingard is in Manchester United’s contract list along with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a credible record in the European transfer market. The 28-year-old midfielder has just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Glen Kamara: Rangers midfielder extends contract until 2025

Glen Kamara has signed a new contract with Rangers to keep him at the club until the summer of 2025. The Finland midfielder, 25, joined from Dundee on a four-and-a-half year deal in early 2019. Kamara helped Rangers win last season's Scottish Premiership then played all three games for his...
SOCCER
The Independent

Leeds vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

David Moyes must consider how to get Michail Antonio back in the West Ham team as they make the trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.Jarrod Bowen deputised impressively against Manchester United in both league and League Cup but with Antonio now having served his suspension, Moyes will likely alter the composition of his attack.West Ham take on a side yet to secure a victory in the league this season with Marcelo Bielsa’s defensive options depleted due to injury and suspension.Leeds advanced beyond Fulham on penalties on Tuesday night to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.Here’s all you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs West Ham result: Michail Antonio’s late winner sees hosts’ troubling start continue

Michail Antonio struck in the 90th minute to snatch West Ham a 2-1 victory as Leeds’ winless Premier League start was extended to six matches.Leeds led at the break through Raphinha but were punished again for failing to take their chances and, after Junior Firpo’s second-half own goal, Antonio fired the Hammers’ last-minute winner.The hosts’ inability to convert chances is threatening to undermine their second season back in the top flight and they slipped into the bottom three. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have equalled the club’s longest winless run from the beginning of a league campaign, set in 1935/36 and again...
PREMIER LEAGUE

