Leeds won 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out to come out on top in their Carabao Cup clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.Neither side had been able to find a breakthrough in normal time, and after five penalties each there was still nothing to separate the sides with both successfully converting three apiece.Teenager Stuart McKinstry scored for Leeds to make it 6-5, but Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz was unable to convert, leaving Leeds to progress.It had been a close game, with both sides showing promise but lacking quality.Fulham had started brightly and looked to make an impact when Muniz had two chances,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO