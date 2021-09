Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand has questioned the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their Champions League defeat to Young Boys. The result represented United's first loss of the season and after suffering a Champions League exit in the group stages last season, Ferdinand has ramped up the pressure on Red Devils Solskjaer, reiterating that the Norwegian has yet to prove he is a trophy-winning manager yet.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO