CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino, CA

Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 19

Fontana Herald News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 33-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 19, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At 1:33 p.m., the police dispatch center received a 911 call regarding a subject that was non-responsive with blood around his neck. Patrol officers were dispatched to the location in the 100 block of N. Meridian Avenue and found the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. He was identified as Jesse Daniel Magana of San Bernardino.

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
San Bernardino, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy