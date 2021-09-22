Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 19

A 33-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 19, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At 1:33 p.m., the police dispatch center received a 911 call regarding a subject that was non-responsive with blood around his neck. Patrol officers were dispatched to the location in the 100 block of N. Meridian Avenue and found the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. He was identified as Jesse Daniel Magana of San Bernardino.