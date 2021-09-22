CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

GFPD: Suspect flees and crashes

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 34-year old man faces numerous charges after trying to make a run from Grand Forks police last night (Tuesday). Authorities say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the 2800 block of South 20th Street around 8:30 p.m. The driver took off at a high rate of speed and turned onto 32nd Avenue South where police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. The suspect continued heading west and eventually crashed into two other vehicles.

