GFPD: Suspect flees and crashes

A 34-year old man faces numerous charges after trying to make a run from Grand Forks police last night (Tuesday). Authorities say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the 2800 block of South 20th Street around 8:30 p.m. The driver took off at a high rate of speed and turned onto 32nd Avenue South where police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. The suspect continued heading west and eventually crashed into two other vehicles.