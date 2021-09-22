CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street ahead of Fed statement

By DAMIAN J. TROISE Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of an update from the Federal Reserve on how and when it might begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 394 points, or 1.2%,...

AFP

Full US recovery 'will take time': Fed official

A full US economic recovery "will take time to complete," a top Federal Reserve official said Monday, adding that effects from the far-reaching Delta variant of Covid-19 have surfaced in recent data. "The recovery continues to show solid momentum," John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech at the New York Economic Club. But "the direct and indirect effects of the virus continue to shape the way we live our lives," Williams said, adding that the latest Covid resurgence "is affecting consumer spending and jobs." Fed chair Jerome Powell once again stressed that the recovery depends largely on the course of the virus.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spike in bond yields spooks investors, deflates tech stocks

Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields. The benchmark index fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. The main action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June. That’s up from 1.32% a week ago.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer first decline in 6 sessions

Oil futures eased back on Tuesday to post their first loss in six sessions, a day after settling at their highest price in almost three years. "Oil prices have finally responded to the ongoing risk-off sentiment observed in the stock and [foreign exchange] markets, with technology shares tanking" and the U.S. dollar surging against commodity dollars, emerging market currencies and the pound, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $75.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, finished at $75.45 on Monday, their highest since October 2018, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dow skids 570-points and snaps 4-day win streak and Nasdaq notches worst day since March 18

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower Tuesday, along with the rest of the market, which faced a fresh drop in September, putting the blue-chip index on track to nearly erase its entire gains over the past three months and deliver the worst monthly decline since October. For the Nasdaq Composite Index , it was the worst session since March 18 on a percentage basis, down 2.8% to end 14,546, on a preliminary basis. The Dow closed 1.6% lower to reach 34,300, and is up less than 0.1% for the quarter, while the S&P 500 index declined 2%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Banks, industrials lift Dow; Tech mega-caps drag Nasdaq lower

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq slipped on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery, helping the Dow mark small gains. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with energy (.SPNY) jumping 3.5%, followed by financials (.SPSY) and...
STOCKS

