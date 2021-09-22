CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry impersonates the Queen as he pays tribute to late grandfather Prince Philip

By Jennifer Newton
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVeA9_0c4UFnJY00

Prince Harry impersonates the Queen in a documentary that pays tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Harry joined other royals to be interviewed for the BBC's Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which airs tonight, reflecting on the Duke of Edinburgh's unique life.

The special programme, which also features the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles, was originally arranged to mark the Duke's 100th birthday in June, but he sadly died two months before his centenary.

Interviews with the royals were recorded both before and after Philip's death, with Harry's tributes filmed in California where he now lives after quitting the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1tG7_0c4UFnJY00
Prince Harry in the documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers ( Image: BBC / Oxford Films)

Take a look at Amazon's best selling books in Royal Historical Biographies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZPd9_0c4UFnJY00

Learn all about the secretive personal lives and history of the Royal Family as you've never seen them before in Amazon's best selling Royal Historical Biographies

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it.

In one part of the documentary, Harry can be seen leafing through flight logs that record all of the flights his grandfather flew after becoming a qualified pilot. They include logs of flights from a 1983 trip he made with the Queen to Africa.

Harry says: "He was doing all the flying himself, or certainly chunks of it. When you’re flying, you don’t get an easy pass just for being the Duke of Edinburgh. You very much have to put in the work and prove your skill.

"But also he had an amazing privilege to get behind the controls and fly aircraft all around the world."

He then quips: "'I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going "Oh Philip! What are you doing?"'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dopKY_0c4UFnJY00
Prince Harry with his late grandfather Prince Philip ( Image: Getty Images)

Love the royals? Sign up for the Mirror's daily newsletter to get all the latest news on the Queen, Charles, Kate, Wills, Meghan, Harry and the rest of The Firm. Click here to sign up .

Meanwhile, in another clip, Harry talks about his grandfather and grandmother's relationship, calling them the "most adorable couple".

He says: "The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service... that is an incredible bond between two people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rivC4_0c4UFnJY00
Prince Harry, who says Philip was "unapologetically him" ( Image: BBC / Oxford Films)

Harry also explains that his grandfather was "unapologetically him at all times", adding: "What you see is what you got with my grandfather and that’s what I loved more than anything else."

As well as Harry, other royals paying their tributes to Philip include all of his children - the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Also interviewed were his adult grandchildren - the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, as well as the Duchess of Cornwall.

In one clip, she says: "He didn’t suffer fools gladly as you know.

"But he was that sort of calibre of man. The epitome of the stiff upper lip, ‘C’mon get on with it’."

While Prince William adds: "He would always make everyone very clear where you stand. I think people find that refreshing. There’s nothing else going on, no games played. He’s very upfront, honest and matter of fact."

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers airs Wednesday on BBC One at 9pm.

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Tradition Prince Harry's Kids Will Never Get To Experience With The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II has had a rough year. Her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife lambasted the royal family in a historic television interview. Then, only one month later, she said goodbye to her husband of more 70 years, Prince Philip, after he died at home. And that's beside Prince Andrew and his seemingly neverending scandals that threaten to blow the monarchy to smithereens. At 95 years of age, most nonagenarians are long retired and enjoying their favorite hobbies and grandchildren. However, the queen isn't most people, and her sense of duty demands that she serves her country to the very end.
U.K.
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Is This Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Given Higher Roles Within The Royal Family?

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be contemplating a move from their home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, which is on Sandringham Estate. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "seriously considering" relocating their family to Windsor. Since Queen Elizabeth lives there, it may be an indication of things to come for the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Daily Mail

Lady Louise steps into the spotlight! Prince Edward's daughter, 17, takes centre stage in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers as she leads The Firm in paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Lady Louise Windsor took centre stage in a television documentary tonight as the teenager lead The Firm in paying tribute to her grandfather Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which aired tonight at 9pm on BBC One, featured interviews from all of the Queen, 95, and Philip's children - the Prince of Wales, 72, the Princess Royal, 71, the Duke of York, 61, and the Earl of Wessex, 57.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen reveals delight at the arrival of Princess Beatrice's baby girl

The Queen has shared her joy over the arrival of her 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first child on 18 September. In a statement shared by Buckingham Palace on Monday, the monarch, 95, is said to be "delighted with the news." WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#British Royal Family#Uk#The Queen To Africa#The Queen Charles
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Redbook

Throwback Photos of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice

Most royal watchers saw tons of pictures and videos showcasing Prince Harry and Prince William growing up. The press and fans followed their every move, and watched their respective weddings with the enthusiasm sports fans have for the Super Bowl. While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York, got royal attention as well as the granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth, most Americans didn't watch every one of their youthful movements as closely as they did the offspring of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. And even though the princesses are ninth and tenth in line for the British throne, their weddings were certainly met with a lot less media fanfare, especially here across the pond.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Prince Harry and Jill Biden pay tribute to America's war wounded

Britain's Prince Harry and US First Lady Jill Biden paid homage Monday to US veterans in a virtual ceremony for the Warrior Games, a sports competition for wounded US military veterans canceled this year over the coronavirus pandemic. The Warrior Games "inspired me to create the Invictus Games," a similar multi-national sports event for wounded service members and veterans founded by Prince Harry and held for the first time in 2014 in London, said the Duke if Sussex. Prince Harry, a combat veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, first attended the US Department of Defense Warrior Games in 2013 in Colorado. "These games are so important," said Prince Harry, speaking from California where he is based with his wife, Meghan Markle.
POLITICS
Parade

Nearly 24 Years Later, We're Looking Back at 25 Sad and Poignant Photos from Princess Diana's Funeral

August 31, 2021, is the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death following a car crash in Paris, France. She was 36 years old at the time of her death, and if she had lived she would have celebrated her 60th birthday in July—last month, to mark the occasion, the first official statue of Diana was unveiled by her two sons on the grounds of the home they all once shared.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie reveals touching wedding gift from Prince Philip

The late Duke of Edinburgh shared a close bond with his eight grandchildren, who have shared some sweet and funny anecdotes about their grandfather in a new BBC One documentary. Princess Eugenie revealed how Prince Philip gave her a touching bespoke handmade painting he had done of a bunch of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy