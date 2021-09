Delvon Lamarr’s musical career started with a lie. “I think it was in seventh grade, I ended up lying to the band teacher,” Lamarr, who fronts the Washington-state-based Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, laughs over the phone from his home in Pullman, about four-and-a-half hours east of Seattle. “You had to take an elective, like a cooking class or guitar, and I didn’t really want to do any of those. So I was in the band room one day and I saw this baritone horn on the floor and I told the teacher, ‘I know how to play that.’ He put me in band the next semester and I had no idea what I was doing, but I just picked this horn up, looked at the guy next to me and did whatever he was doing. I just played the thing. I couldn’t read music, but I knew how to play, like, automatically, immediately when I picked it up.”

