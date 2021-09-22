Manhattan girls' golf finishes 2nd in Salina

Rylee Wisdom surveys a green before a put at Washburn Rural Invitational at the Wamego Country Club on Sept. 7. Wisdom finished eighth and broke 90 for the first time in her high school career with an 88. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High girls’ golf team took second at the Salina South Invitational on Monday at Salina Municipal Golf Course, finishing 22 strokes behind first-place Hays.

Manhattan carded a team score of 368, led by 88s from freshman Emily Wuggazer (44-44) and sophomore Rylee Wisdom (41-47). Their scores tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard. Monday marked the first time either have broken 90 in high school competition.

Freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed tied for 19th, shooting a 95 (45-50) and sophomore Scarlett Mercado shot a 97 (48-49) and tied for 22nd.

Junior Lexi Smith placed 30th with a 99 (50-49) and Jennifer Kim placed 33rd with a 101 (53-48).

The tournament was the last event for the Indians before they travel to Topeka for the Centennial League, which will be hosted by Topeka High on Sept. 28.