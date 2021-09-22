Surviving College? There’s An App For That
There’s an app or website for almost everything these days, and although college doesn’t come with a learner’s manual, here are some apps to make life a little easier. Venmo allows its users to send and request money to and from others. The app is free, easy to use and perfect for splitting expenses with a friend or roommate. Venmo is a college essential, especially when late night cravings hit and someone doesn’t have their wallet.loyolaphoenix.com
Comments / 0