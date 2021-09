World War 3 still doesn't have a release date, but the work on the game doesn't stop - the creators have just shown off the new features and details to be introduced. World War 3 went through quite a bumpy road. At first, it enjoyed considerable popularity, only to lose players in the following months and eventually disappear from Steam. However, in July we heard about the game once again, when the developers announced that they are working very hard on a massive overhaul. At the time, they described the game's direction as "playable realism," which can be seen in the latest videos; The developers are paying a lot of attention to recreating reality and small details. An important gameplay element will be the appearance of characters - the developers boast extensive and detailed options for customizing uniforms.

