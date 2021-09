A website has ranked the 50 "Safest" cities in the Land of Lincoln, so does your city make the list?. A website called safewise.com has come out with a list of the 50 Safest Cities in Illinois for 2021, and not shocking Chicago doesn't make the top 50. To see the whole list for yourself click here! The top ten safest cities in Illinois are Campton Hills, Hawthorn Woods, Inverness, Lindenhurst, Elburn, Orland Hills, Chester, Lake in the Hills, Gilberts, and Huntley. Now I grew up in the north suburbs of Chicago in Illinois so I am familiar with a bunch of these towns, especially Huntley and Lake in the Hills which are two towns that boarder the town of Crystal Lake where I grew up.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO