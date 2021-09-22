Ben Simmons ‘Doesn’t Really Fit’ Golden State Warriors, Owner Says
Lacob suggests Simmons 'doesn't really fit' with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea Ben Simmons has made it clear to the Philadelphia 76ers that he never intends to play for them again, and neither the Warriors nor any of the other 28 NBA teams are going to give up anything close to the Sixers' reported asking price for the three-time All-Star. Consequently, the Sixers are stuck between a rock and a hard place.www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0