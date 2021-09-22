CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl's catalog

 5 days ago
Britain Netflix Dahl FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix said Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, it has bought the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

LONDON — (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to the author's characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal builds on a partnership struck in 2018 to create a slate of animated TV series, under which “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is getting a reboot by Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Netflix is working with Sony on an adaptation of “Matilda the Musical."

The new deal paves the way for Netflix to bring all of the author's back catalogue to screens.

"These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture - the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more," Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Co. and Dahl's grandson, said in a joint statement.

Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74 but his books, which also include “The BFG,” “The Twits” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” remain popular with young readers, with more than 300 million copies sold worldwide and translations in 63 languages.

This version corrects the spelling of Matilda in the third paragraph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
IBTimes

New Movies To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV And In Theaters

There are plenty of new movies available to stream online and watch in theaters over the weekend. Check out the list below that features fresh titles from different genres. Clint Eastwood's directorial drama movie, "Cry Macho" is available in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max. The movie revolves around Miko who tries to get his young son back from his alcoholic mother. The drama stars Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam and Eduardo Minett.
CNN

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's beloved children's stories

(CNN Business) — Netflix says it has acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's stories and plans to create a "unique universe" of products based on them. The streaming giant said Wednesday it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC), which manages the rights to the late British author's works.
96krock.com

Netflix Acquires Rights to Ronald Dahl’s Books

Netflix announced it is acquiring the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and rights to the author’s entire catalog of stories. Classics like Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Matilda and James and the Giant Peach will be reimagined in creative new ways for the streaming service. Netflix said the acquisition comes...
BBC

Netflix lands golden ticket by buying Roald Dahl estate

Netflix has bought the rights to Roald Dahl's classic children's books from the author's family. The deal means the streaming giant will own creations like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG. Netflix will control what happens to them in publishing as well as TV and film - and...
The Verge

Netflix makes its biggest acquisition ever — the Roald Dahl catalog

Nearly three years after Netflix signed a deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company to create a universe of animated features based on the author’s books, the company has acquired the works outright. Netflix made the deal official on Wednesday after news of the impending acquisition was first reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday.
The Hollywood Reporter

Into the Wonka-Verse: Behind Netflix’s Massive Roald Dahl Deal

Netflix’s acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company would seem to represent an avenue toward everything the streamer wants to do as it looks beyond its core business. The blockbuster deal announced early Wednesday gives Netflix rights to the prolific author’s entire catalog — and a potential way into several businesses outside Netflix’s core work of series and films, including gaming, live events and merchandising. It also marks the latest and potentially largest investment for Netflix in creating an IP-based universe that it owns outright. While terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, it is all but certain to be the biggest IP acquisition...
morningbrew.com

Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl's Complete Works

Netflix has acquired the rights to all of Roald Dahl’s works, including Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and other tales that kept you up at night as a kid (remember “the Chokey”?). Reportedly ringing in at over $680 million, it’s among the biggest acquisitions Netflix has made over the past decade.
New York Post

Netflix buys works of ‘Matlida,’ ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ writer Roald Dahl

Netflix announced Wednesday that it’s bought Roald Dahl Story Co., acquiring the rights to all of the works by the children’s author, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda.”. The streaming giant said it plans to use the catalog to create “a unique universe” that includes animated and live-action...
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
Variety

President Meryl Streep Downplays the End of the World in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Disaster Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.) Lawrence plays...
Variety

‘Tiger King 2’ Sets November Release Date on Netflix

If you thought the world of “Tiger King” and Joe Exotic couldn’t get any kookier, think again. “Tiger King 2” will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17, the streamer announced Saturday during its aptly-named global fan event Tudum, and it is promising “more madness and mayhem.” Netflix released a video announcing the date for “Tiger King 2,” which mostly featured footage from the first series. A previous teaser showed an interview with Exotic in jail, and the follow-up promises more looks at the cast of characters, like Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and more, since the original show launched and took the...
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
